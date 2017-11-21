LNP campaign promise to invest in netball

MEMBER for Noosa Glen Elmes has announced an LNP Government would invest $160,000 to upgrade the Noosa District Netball courts.

"The benefits of living in an active community are often underestimated,” he said.

"Exercise is important for our physical health but it is also incredibly important for our mental health.

"Getting involved in a sporting club like Noosa Netball is about fun, friendship and a sense of belonging, which is incredibly important, especially for our teenage girls.

"Sporting participation rates for girls and women are lower compared to boys and men and it is therefore important we invest in ways to reverse that trend.

"That is why I guarantee to upgrade all of Noosa Netball's courts to increase participation numbers, make it safer for players and spectators and to make it a place for the community to enjoy and be proud of.

"Quality sporting venues are of tremendous value to the local economy.

"By attracting more competitions to Noosa, more visitors will come and stay here and may even extend their trip to explore all that the region has to offer,” he said.