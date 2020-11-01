LNP candidate shifts focus to next exciting adventure

If Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin thought politics was tough, his next big journey is sure to come as a shock.

After a tiresome campaign Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin has conceded defeat and now looks to begin another exciting adventure, being a dad.

The 31-year-old accountant is looking forward to receiving a pay check again after taking three months of unpaid leave to campaign in the Noosa seat for the state election.

But politics will be a walk in the park compared to the next life chapter Mr Blevin and wife Sammy will enjoy.

‘Well-deserved’: Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

Despite his best efforts, Mr Blevin conceded defeat to the independent Sandy Bolton on Sunday morning.

“It’s a tough thing to run a campaign as a young person because you aren’t as financially stable,” he said.

“You aren’t at that stage in life where you might be able to put things on hold as much.”

The LNP candidate is confident he “turned over every stone” in his campaign to lead the Noosa residents for the next four years.

A campaign which has left him with many lasting memories.

“I had a meeting on Sunday at the Noosa Boat House with a group concerned residents about the state of the river and the state of the future,” he said.

“Those are the things that you remember when the campaign gets tough – those are things I am fighting for.

“Just like when a kid rides up to you when you are roadside and says, ‘what is this about? Why are you doing it? And what can you do for me?’

“That has been fantastic, really just connecting with all manner of people.”

Mr Blevin was not prepared to announce if he would once again run in four years time.

“The team and I have given everything to this campaign,” he said.

“I will always be passionate about the issues we have in Noosa,” he said.

“I don’t want to look too far into the future but I’ll always be involved in the community in some way.”