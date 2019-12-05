LNP draws big guns to win Noosa back

The new LNP candidate for Noosa James Blevin.

The new LNP candidate for Noosa James Blevin.

THE LNP has shown how important it is to win the seat of Noosa back into its fold from independent Sandy Bolton, with party leader Deb Frecklington announcing the local MP's new challenger.

Ms Frecklington said newly endorsed James Blevin has the "passion, skills and enthusiasm to be a great member for Noosa" as the party prepares for next year's state election.

"James is a professional man with extensive experience as a company and charity founder, corporate advisor and chartered accountant.

"I can't wait for the people of Noosa to get to meet James because he's passionate about the LNP's priorities of creating new jobs, cutting surgery wait times, busting congestion and water security.

She said Mr Blevin has lived on the Sunshine Coast for half of his life, got married to his high school sweetheart four years ago, is passionate about wildlife conservation and is looking forward to expanding his family over the coming years.

His career spans more than twelve years with KPMG and BDO, where he is currently a senior audit manager.

James also serves as a director and committee member at Matthew Flinders Anglican College and Diwa Zambezi.

"To be endorsed as the LNP Candidate for Noosa is a real honour," Mr Blevin said.

"I love this community and I will work really hard over the next 11 months to ensure Noosa gets back in LNP hands at the October 2020 poll.

"Deb Frecklington and the team have a positive vision for Queensland and I can't wait to hit the hustings and talk jobs, health, roads, schools and infrastructure.

"We can't waste another four years under the Palaszczuk Labor Government,." he said.

Ms Frecklington said only the LNP has a plan to get Queensland working again and that includes investing in job-creating infrastructure projects like fixing the Bruce Highway."

LNP President David Hutchinson said James is another high-quality candidate who has the determination to fight hard for the Noosa electorate.

"Labor is stopping Queensland from reaching its full potential.

"Under Deb Frecklington's leadership the LNP has never been more united and motivated to topple Annastacia Palaszczuk's reign as the weakest Premier in Queensland's history."