LNP honours one of its top MPs with roundtable

A NOOSA LNP branch looking to reinvigorate its membership and its electoral performances after a state election loss has turned to a local party legend for inspiration.

The branch is keen to form a consultation partnership with its membership and party leaders through regular gatherings to be called the Gordon Simpson Noosa Roundtable.

Already branch spokesman Richard Sachs has organised a successful roundtable launch by LNP party leaded Deb Frecklington at the Beach House at the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort with more to come next year.

More than 50 members and supporters attended the night, including Mr Simpson's wife Norma, who gave the roundtable her blessing, and his MP daughter Fiona, alongside federal MP Llew O'Brien and state Member for Ninderry Dan Purdy.

Mr Simpson was the long-serving MLA for Cooroora, which became the state seat of Noosa, and Mr Sachs said he was highly regarded locally as someone who got things done.

"The GSNR is envisaged as a conduit for local members and leaders to engage with regional, state and federal political leaders, thereby facilitating and advocating the interests of Noosa both within and outside the area,” Mr Sachs said.

"The Roundtable is designed to host functions, speakers, debates involving local community and school groups, business groups, leaders and local media - linking them with visiting speakers and the leadership of the LNP and the Liberal Party.

"Gordon Simpson is remembered as the 'Greenie Conservative' and his family has a long history of strong leadership in guiding and governing Sunshine Coast communities,” Mr Sachs said.

He said by naming the forum after Mr Simpson the branch helps remind the local community of the vast experience and long-term connection the LNP has with Noosa, the Sunshine Coast and Queensland.

Mr Sachs said this is not to downplay the major contributions of other LNP MPs who have represented Noosa in Bruce Davidson and most recently Glen Elmes, who helped lead the fight for local council de-amalgamation.

"The Noosa of today is a living testament to the vision and forceful representation of many LNP representatives,” he said.

"The Gordon Simpson Noosa Roundtable will help ensure that this evolution and mutual growth will continue for the betterment of both and for the entire community.”

The next roundtable is scheduled for February and the main topic will be: "How do we fairly handle the new short stay - peer to peer disruption.”