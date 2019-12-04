LNP puts faith in youth to help ‘win back’ Noosa

James Blevin has been announced as the LNP Candidate for Noosa. Photo: Contributed

THE LNP has announced its candidate to go up against independent Noosa MP Sandy Bolton in next year's state election.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has endorsed local resident James Blevin as the LNP Candidate for Noosa.

"James has the passion, skills and enthusiasm to be a great member for Noosa," Ms Frecklington said.

"James is a professional man with extensive experience as a company and charity founder, corporate advisor and chartered accountant.

"I can't wait for the people of Noosa to get to meet James because he's passionate about the LNP's priorities of creating new jobs, cutting surgery wait times, busting congestion and water security."

Mr Blevin has lived on the Sunshine Coast for half of his life, got married to his high school sweetheart four years ago, was passionate about wildlife conservation and was looking forward to expanding his family over the coming years.

His career spanned more than 12 years with KPMG and BDO, where he was currently a senior audit manager.

James also served as a director and committee member at Matthew Flinders Anglican College and Diwa Zambezi.

"To be endorsed as the LNP Candidate for Noosa is a real honour," Mr Blevin said.