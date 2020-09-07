LNP reveals big gun in race for marginal seat

The LNP is confident its law-enforcing candidate will steal victory from Labor in its must-win seat of Mundingburra at next month's state election.

The battle for the Townsville seat was blown open last week when government Minister and two-term MP Coralee O'Rourke announced she would leave politics for health reasons.

Her decision has raised hopes within the LNP that its candidate, Glenn Doyle, can overcome a 1.8 per cent margin to claim the seat.

Mr Doyle, who has served as a Queensland Police Inspector for the past seven years as part of a 39-year career with the service, said his experience would address the crime problem plaguing the city.

"Crime is the number one issue, and that's what people are talking to me about," he said.

"I'm well-placed to address the youth crime issues."

Glenn Doyle, LNP candidate for Mundingburra. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Mr Doyle is confident of victory in 54 days, declaring "people are looking for a change".

Labor is now scrambling to find a candidate to replace Ms O'Rourke, with Townsville councillor Les Walker and registered nurse Simon Mitchell expected to throw their hats in the ring for preselection.

All minor parties are expected to run candidates in the seat, one of the state's most marginal.

Katter's Australia Party candidate Alannah Tomlinson has pledged to improve rehabilitation for offenders and work to reduce crime.

"My focus is job security, building a better economy, decreasing crime and youth crime and highlighting indigenous culture and connections," she said.

"I will create jobs through industry to create more profit for Townsville, fight for farmers rights and fair pay and listen to concerns of the public and work with them to make Townsville great."

Labor’s Minister for Communities Coralee O'Rourke won’t contest the next election. Picture: Shae Beplate

Pauline Hanson's One Nation says its candidate, Army veteran Ian Bowron, will advocate for improved water security and new manufacturing jobs.

Mr Bowron also worked as a small-business owner and mine worker before joining the Queensland Police Service in 1998.

Mr Bowron said addressing domestic violence and reducing crime through appropriate sentencing was also his focus.

Psychologist Jenny Brown will stand as the Queensland Greens' candidate with a focus on creating new manufacturing jobs and lowering the cost of energy.

"We can create thousands of jobs and lower electricity prices through good public investment in renewable energy, including a publicly owned solar panel factory in Townsville," she said.

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party is yet to announce a candidate.

