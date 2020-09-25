Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland is set to spend up to $200m for a stake in Virgin, but the LNP says it will end the deal if it wins government.
Queensland is set to spend up to $200m for a stake in Virgin, but the LNP says it will end the deal if it wins government.
Business

LNP’s pledge to ‘tear up’ $200m Virgin deal

by Hayden Johnson
25th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The LNP will tear-up a deal with Virgin Australia if it wins government in a bombshell pledge that could rock the state's relationship with the carrier's new American owner.

Negotiations are ongoing between Virgin owner Bain Capital and the Labor Government, through Queensland Investment Corporation, to invest up to $200m in the rescued carrier.

An in-principle agreement has been reached, but no deal has been formally signed.

The Courier Mail can reveal the LNP will tear up the in-principle agreement and will refuse to sign any deal if it wins government on October 31.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said the cash would be redirected to a newly created Queensland promotional fund.

"The LNP has consistently said the $200m should have been invested in a tourism and marketing fighting fund for Queensland," he said.

"That's been vindicated by Virgin's decision to cut jobs and cut routes."

Comment has been sought from Treasurer Cameron Dick and Bain Capital.

An informal agreement between the parties has already been done to keep the airline's headquarters in Queensland.

Mr Mander confirmed the LNP would "lift the veil" and release details of any deal already done between the state and Virgin.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's Treasurer cowardly hides behind an excuse of commercial confidentiality," he said.

"If it's a good deal, they should be upfront with Queenslanders."

Originally published as LNP's pledge to 'tear up' $200m Virgin deal

business labour lnp queensland election 2020 virgin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire survivor: Cat rises from ashes after living ‘in ruins’

        Premium Content Fire survivor: Cat rises from ashes after living ‘in ruins’

        Community A Coast woman devastated by the fire destruction of her home has rebuilt and been reunited with her beloved cat which she thought had been lost to the flames.

        Violent Coast man pushes partner holding baby

        Premium Content Violent Coast man pushes partner holding baby

        Crime A man who pushed his partner holding their baby was already on a suspended jail...

        Border lockout strands Imbil doctor for three months

        Premium Content Border lockout strands Imbil doctor for three months

        News ‘Onerous’ border laws mean Martin Bailey is up for thousands

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...