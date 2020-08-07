Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Details have come to light of the apt location the state’s embattled LNP chose for a love-in – at a cost of a cool $25,000.
Details have come to light of the apt location the state’s embattled LNP chose for a love-in – at a cost of a cool $25,000.
Politics

LNP’s secret stay on billionaire’s island

by Steven Wardill
7th Aug 2020 6:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Did the fun-loving folk in the Liberal National Party cut their own episode of Love Island when they secretly hired one of Queensland's most exclusive getaway late last year?

Despite crying poor after being banned from raiding the pockets of their developer mates, Electoral Commission of Queensland records show the LNP dropped a cool $24,648.80 bunking down on the rather aptly named Makepeace Island.

The luxury island in the Noosa River is owned Sir Richard Branson, his former airline's former boss Brett Godfrey, and vitamin spruiker turned serial entrepreneur Radek Sali.

Billed as a private hideaway, the tiny heart-shaped island is usually a playground for the rich and famous who want to keep their cavorting in togs away from the prying lens of paparazzi.

With three luxury villas, four rooms, a tennis court, a 15-person spa and a 500,000-litre lagoon pool, the island can be exclusively rented for $12,000 a night in the high season for up to eight adults.

Sir Richard Branson at Makepeace Island in 2011
Sir Richard Branson at Makepeace Island in 2011

But what were Queensland politics' perennial second-place-getters doing on the island?

Who got pleasure? And was it really worth all those dollars raised from non-developers?

LNP state director Michael O'Dwyer didn't respond to George Street Confidential's queries, which is understandable given he's been a tad busy showing the party's new president Cynthia Hardy around the office.

Given all the recent bad blood between leader Deb Frecklington and LNP headquarters of late - which descended into the Opposition office refusing to share information - a return trip to Makepeace Island may be needed if Sir Dick will have them back.

Originally published as LNP's secret stay on billionaire's island

lnp politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOOD TO GROW: Kids learn not so fast food

        Premium Content GOOD TO GROW: Kids learn not so fast food

        News Teaching schoolchildren across the region how to grow easy and nutritious micro greens thanks to the expert advice …

        Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

        Premium Content Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

        News Next chapter for Sum Yung Guys is sure to be even tastier

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support

        Coast rugby’s meanest men and biggest hitters

        Premium Content Coast rugby’s meanest men and biggest hitters

        Rugby Union VOTE IN OUR POLL: From bone-rattling Fijian powerhouses to blokes who “cut you in...