Crime

Two men charged after loaded gun, ammo found traffic stop

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jan 2020 10:41 AM
TWO men have been charged after police discovered a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police intercepted the Mercedes-Benz on Orchid Ave at 11.30pm, before a search uncovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a set of knuckle dusters.

A 27-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Mermaid Beach man have each been charged with unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both are due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

