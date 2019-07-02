Local bikini label launches new concept store

Abby Vuister from Abby Rose Bikinis is re-launching their Noosa Heads boutique to Women. by Abbey Rose.

Abby Vuister from Abby Rose Bikinis is re-launching their Noosa Heads boutique to Women. by Abbey Rose. Contributed

NOOSA'S own handmade boutique bikini label is set for celebration with the relaunch of their concept store.

Woman. by Abby Rose will be a concept store filled with a consciously curated selection of fashion and wares, handmade by women within Australia.

Founder behind Woman. By Abby Rose and Abby Rose Bikinis, Abby Vuister said she was excited to be relaunching the boutique.

"We will be stocking sustainably sourced and ethically produced fashion and wares, that are not only mindful of their impact on our environment, but also empower women in creative industries to live and grow their passion and purpose,” Ms Vuister said.

"Woman. will be a space for women to gather, collaborate, uplift and empower; a platform to support our creative community.”

Woman. By Abby Rose will also be home to The Wonder Women Series - a collection of events to showcase likeminded women sharing their experiences, tools and advice to aspiring creatives; as well as Slow Women - a regular swap meet for our community to buy, swap and sell their unwanted pieces and play a small part in circular fashion.

The launch of Women. By Abby Rose will be on Friday, July 5 from 5pm at the store 7/14 Arcadia Street, Noosa Heads.

The first Wonder Woman Series event will be on July 18 from 6-8.30pm at Vanilla Food Noosa Junction.

The evening will be an inspirational night hosted by Ms Vuister with founders of Alterior Motif, Penny Lane and Clo Studios, Chloe Tozer. This will be an opportunity to listen and gain insight and inspiration, network and ask some of your favourite local leading women just how they got to where they are now.

Tickets at www.womanbyabbyrose.com.au.