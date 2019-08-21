Menu
Sunshine Beach Association held a famil for Tourism Noosa to meet local business owners.
Local businesses open doors for meet and greet afternoon

21st Aug 2019 10:00 AM

MEMBERS of the newly formed Sunshine Beach Association have opened their doors to Tourism Noosa to see what the quiet seaside township has to offer.

Association president Kirk Dalgrin said it was a great opportunity for the local businesses to show off what they were all about in their “friendly Sunshine Beach way”.

“Monday’s famil was wonderful,” he said.

“Fifty-three (Tourism Noosa) staff and volunteers wandered down through the village popping into a number of shops.

“They got to sample some of the food, received a gift from the surf shop and some even had a cheeky wine.

“Shop keepers, restaurant owners, real estate agents all welcomed them along and provided up-to-date information on what is on offer here at Sunshine Beach.”

The association was formed to help local businesses unite and to keep locals and visitors frequenting the area.

“At Sunshine Beach Association our purpose is to support the business interests of our members and to promote the business interests of our members.”

