Local cafe expands

NEW MENU: VanillaFood's Nilla Tomkins at her new cafe in Noosa Junction. Caitlin Zerafa

LOVERS of the cafe in Belmondos have reason to be excited after the organic eatery opened a new location last week.

Recently celebrating their fourth birthday, the team from VanillaFood opened their second flagship organic cafe in Noosa Junction's burgeoning dining precinct.

The cafe offers a light and airy space featuring Moroccan and Mediterranean design influences, concrete flooring, a five metre communal table, seating for 60 diners and space for people to enjoy, relax and dine.

The cafe also features a shared entrance into neighbouring design showroom CLO Studios.

VanillaFood opened their second cafe at Noosa Junction. Caitlin Zerafa

Chef and owner Nilla Tomkins after months searching for the perfect location they found an "unexpected gem”.

"The idea is to create a community gathering place for locals to enjoy, an ambient, friendly atmosphere with the sort of food locals ask for,” Nilla said.

"You can expect something a little different but with the same organic quality food that we are known for.”

"The cafe will continue to offer a lot of plant-based options but we are expanding the menu to not just be vegetarian and vegan, although our philosophy very much remains around sustainable practices when it comes to food.”

The cafe will be open Monday to Saturday with the kitchen open from 7:30am-2.:0pm offering breakfast and lunch.

In contrast to Belmondos cafe there is no cabinet food although there will be some of Nilla's famous dishes including charcoal waffles and avocado, cashew and pea smash.

The VanillaFood signature plating will continue featuring ceramics from Marcus Beach artist Elke Lucas and Brisbane's Luna Ceramics. The cafe will support local producers including local coffee roastery Clandestino Roasters, Ayurveda drinks from Yukti Botanicals and teas from Mayde Tea.

Joining the VanillaFood kitchen is chef Raymond Ofler who has worked at some of Noosa's best restaurants including Rickys and Pitchfork. Raymond has most recently been head chef at Spring Food and Wine in Brisbane.

VanillaFood is in Lanyana Way, Noosa Junction.