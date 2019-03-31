Local club looking for new lions and leos

Tewantin Noosa Lions Club are looking for new member of all ages.

LOCAL Lions are calling on community-minded residents to consider becoming members.

The club is holding an information session on Tuesday, April 2 and third vice president Bev Heaney said they hope to see interest from younger locals as part of their Leo Club.

"The word 'Leo' stands for leadership, experience, opportunity,” she said.

"Leo clubs encourage youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities.”

Membership is open to locals of all ages.

"Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness.”

Lions activities include: drought relief, Noosa Australia Day Festival , Anzac Day breakfast, sausage sizzles, Carols by Candlelight, Noosa Classic Bike Race, Youth of the Year, youth exchange and various fundraising events.

The night begins at 6pm at Tewantin Noosa RSL at no cost. A two-course dinner is available for $17. To confirm attendance call 0402123386.

"We would love to see you there.”