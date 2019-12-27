Local disability provider sees rapid employment growth

The staff of Sunshine Butterflies at their end of year break up.

SUNSHINE Butterflies local disability support service at Cooroibah has experienced exponential growth over the past two years with the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

They are now one of the biggest employers in the Noosa Shire area with over 80 employees.

The 80 staff vary from full-time, to casual a few days per week and work in a variety of capacities from disability support mentors, to administration, maintenance, animal handling, program specialists such as artists and chefs, wellness and physical therapy, counselling and family support, grant writing, media and marketing, events and fundraising.

They offer a unique range of daily educational, recreational and life skills programs for people living with a disability, at their five-acre facility ‘Our Backyard’, including ‘Kiss My Art’ – art and craft program, Chippie’s Corner – woodworking program, ‘Rockability’ music program, the ‘Farmyard Cooking School’, and ‘Rhythm & Soul’ drama and singing program, as well as raft of Community Connect programs such as Tech Connect (Information Technology), Ten Pin Bowling, Horse Riding, Rowing, Sailing and Swimming.

In 2020 they launch an exciting new program dubbed ‘Metal Heads & Motors’, which will offer participants the opportunity to learn basic metal working skills and all about maintaining small engines.

They also offer their unique ‘Farmability’ program, which encompasses Farm Animal Play Sessions, Animal-Assisted Therapy and Farmyard Education Program, using their menagerie of therapy animals, which include two miniature ponies, two cows, two goats, Jimmy the donkey, various sheep, chooks, peacocks, and many more.

Sunshine Butterflies is an approved NDIS registered provider and they now offer an even wider range of services for their families, from Community Access Support, In-home support and Supported Independent Living.

For more information visit www.sunshinebutterflies.com.au, or call 5470 2830.