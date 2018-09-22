Local events pick up state funding

THE Noosa Swim Festival and the Australian Body Art Festival events will receive a total of $36,000 in funding as part of the state government program to support the local tourism industry.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said the latest round of the Queensland Destination Events Program, funded by the state through Tourism and Events Queensland, would support some of the region's great sporting and cultural events.

"Tourism is a key industry for Noosa and major events are an important aspect in retaining this sector in coming years,” Ms Bolton said.

"I'm pleased to see events being supported in our region.

"This funding is for events that have potential to grow - in terms of audience or participation numbers, exposure or economic benefits.”

Ms Bolton said tourism supported thousands of jobs right across the Sunshine Coast and played a key part in the diversity of the local and regional economy, and it was "especially pleasing to see events supported in country Noosa areas”.