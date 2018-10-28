Local fashion label dressed to impress

ON TREND: Rani Wilkinson with daughter Ella and the recent Ella and Sunday launch party.

ON TREND: Rani Wilkinson with daughter Ella and the recent Ella and Sunday launch party. Caitlin Zerafa

FASHION has been a passion of Rani Wilkinson for as long as she can remember and for the local mother that passion has turned into a growing business.

Ella and Sunday sell everyday clothing which boast simple design but popularity since first launching in 2015 meant recently relocating to a bigger warehouse.

"My first collection was in summer 2015,” Ms Wilkinson said.

"I worked from home for a few years and did wholesale and the markets and it blossomed from there.”

Ms Wilkinson grew up on a farm sewing with her aunty and then went on to study Fashion Production in Custom Clothing where she got the experience to take the dream further.

"It's actually named after my daughter Ella and my friends daughter Sunday,” she said.

"My designs are quite classic.”

Ella and Sunday recently held a launch party to celebrate the new warehouse and showcase their lastest collection.

"It was such a great night.”

Ella and Sunday's Spring Summer collection is Hothouse Flowers and features a range of ethically made clothing using natural fibres.

"We have collaborated with Australian print designer, Jocelyn Proust to create a series of prints using different base cloths,” Ms Wilkinson said.

"Along with the prints are plain coloured cotton linens that work back with collection or can stand alone.”

"We try and do something a bit different every collection.”

She is also a big believer in fair trade which is the inspiration for her Emerging Collection and which in turn helps increase quality of life for rural Indian women.

"I have come across a social enterprise in India, facilitated by an Australian woman, employing local women to produce beautiful, handmade textiles.”

"Offering equal pay and employment opportunities, many of these mostly rural women are earning a wage for the first time in their lives, providing them with new pathways towards education, financial independence and friendship.”

Ella and Sunday is at 3/40 Gateway Drive, Noosaville.