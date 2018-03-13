Local feedback driving new speed changes

This section of road on the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain was a noted black spot before the Cooroy to Curra upgrade

This section of road on the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain was a noted black spot before the Cooroy to Curra upgrade Geoff Potter

SPEED limits are to change in the two sections of the Noosa hinterland road networks after the Department of Transport and Main Roads listened to feedback from motorists.

The limits on the old Bruce Hwy or Cooroy-Gympie Road are set rise from to rise from 90kph to 100kph on Cooroy-Gympie Road, between Black Mountain and Federal, following completion of the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra (Section A) upgrade last year.

"This section of the Old Bruce Highway historically had a 100kph speed limit, which was decreased in the late 2000s to reduce crashes between Cooroy and Gympie,” DTMR spokeswoman Leah McKenzie said.

"We received feedback from local motorists suggesting the speed limit be reinstated now there is less traffic using the road, following the Cooroy to Curra upgrade.

"This change aligns with the reinstatement of a 100kph speed limit on another section of the same road alongside Section B (Federal to Traveston) of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade, following its completion in 2012.

"The existing 80kph speed limit will remain at the intersection of Cooroy-Gympie Road and the northbound off-ramp.”

Ms McKenzie said the speed limit on Boreen Rd, known locally as Louis Bazzo Dr, Cootharaba would also change soon.

"The speed limit on Louis Bazzo Drive will be reduced from 100kph to 90kph by the end of March this year to improve safety,” she said.

Ms McKenzie said reviews had been undertaken last year to determine the appropriate speed limits for both roads.

"Speed limit reviews are thorough, technical investigations that consider various factors including crash history, traffic volumes and prevailing speeds,” she said.

"The changes were endorsed by members of the Noosa Council Speed Management Committee, which includes representatives from Queensland Police, Noosa Council and Transport and Main Roads.

"I urge all motorists to observe and obey the current speed signs until the new speed limits are introduced,” Ms McKenzie said.