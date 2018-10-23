Menu
TALENT SHOWCASE: Eumundi School of Rock will feature in a special documentary as part of Noosa International Film Festival short film screenings.
News

Local filmmaker to capture Eumundi at NIFF

23rd Oct 2018 5:00 PM

ONE of the short film selections at this years' Noosa International Film Festival is written, directed and produced by local filmmaker Tasha Lawton.

Screening as part of NIFF's Short Film Session "Stories We Tell” on Sunday October 28 from midday at the Eumundi School of Arts Hall, this inspirational film introduces the audience to the delights of Eumundi School of Rock.

"Usually in a band, there are one or two stars. Eumundi School of Rock is different, everyone's a star and integral to the performance,” Ms Lawton said.

"It was a pleasure and an honour watching them grow through the process gaining confidence and working on their stage craft skills. The program gives kids who can't afford lessons the opportunity to shine. Proper little Aussie rockers!”

Filmgoers see Eumundi School of Rock Show Band Valley Drive perform live after the short film session.

Tickets at niff.com.au and are $16.50 for students, $19 for adults and suitable for ages 15 and over.

Noosa News

