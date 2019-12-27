Local fire ban extended into 2020

THE Noosa region will remain under a fire ban as we head into the New Year.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has extended a local fire ban for North Coast Region residents.

The local fire ban will remain in place until 7am on Monday, January 13, 2020 for residents in the Noosa, Sunshine Coast, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg Local Government Areas.

Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Fires lit for the purpose of cooking are permitted under a local fire ban provided they are not left unattended, are within a properly constructed barbecue, smoker or oven and managed appropriately.

Fires lit for the purposes of providing warmth are permitted between the hours of 6pm and 6am provided they are not left unattended, are within a properly constructed receptacle, are no larger than 1m x 1m x 0.5m, are used in a suburban back yard and are managed appropriately. This exemption does not apply to bonfires.

Fires lit for the purpose of disposing of the carcass of a beast are permitted provided a permit has been issued by the local fire warden.

Burning can be undertaken in line with the Notification for Sugar Cane Burning between the hours of 6pm and 5am.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.