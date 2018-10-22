Local heroes to be recognised in fashion show

COOROY Butter Factory Arts Centre will come alive with some of the community's biggest heroes next month for a fashion show in conjunction with the Heroes art exhibition.

The night will showcase local people who go about daily life doing something extraordinary, proving not all heroes wear capes.

Now in its second year, event organiser Bron Lawson said the event is a great way to bring people together.

"It's an exhibition about the heroes,” Ms Lawson said.

"It's about celebrating the people in our community that work away at what they do.

"We have so many inspirational people in our community. They are heroes within their own lives.”

About 19 heroes will model locally made jewellery and fashion from Lou Lou in Noosa Junction and Synergy at Forest Glen.

"It's going to be a fun night,” Ms Lawson said.

"We've got various people from students to people who have had brain injuries.”

Libby Rough will participate in the evening and as a humble farmer said she just goes about her day doing her job.

"We are dairy farmers at Moy Pocket, that's what we do,” Ms Rough said.

The parade will go hand in hand with the Heroes portraiture exhibition showcasing local painters.

Each piece has been painted of people the artists believe are heroes and is on display until November 27.

The fashion parade will be held on Friday, November 2 from 5-8pm at Cooroy Butter Arts Centre.

Entry is free and there will be live music and food and drink available to purchase.