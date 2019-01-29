Local landscapes meet Italian cuisine

IF LOCAL abstract art and eating Italian food sounds like heaven, Sunshine Beach is the place to be.

Experimental artist Marty Foster has teamed up with Italian restaurant Cinque Terre to display a handful of her pieces for the next six weeks.

"I've got six framed paintings on watercolour paper and rice paper and six on canvas,” Ms Foster said.

"They are rather abstract but very colourful and free-flowing.”

Ms Foster said there was something everyone would like - with most of her artworks inspired by nature, birds, foliage and the local landscapes.

Cinque Terre owner Ines Cabras said it added a beautiful atmosphere to her restaurant.

"Her talent is gorgeous,” Ms Cabras said.

"It started with a few and I liked them so much and got her to bring more.”

All artwork is for sale.

"If it all goes well I hope after the six weeks to change over the artwork with new and different paintings,” Ms Foster said.

Cinque Terre is open daily 5-9.30pm and for lunch from Wednesday to Sunday 11.30am-3pm.

Caitlin Zerafa