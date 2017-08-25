Local mum nabs niche and earns accolade

RESOURCEFUL: Sunrise Beach mum Kym Foster of Shareshop has been nominated in the AusMumpreneur of the Year awards.

WHEN Kym Foster realised something she wanted didn't exist yet, she didn't wait around for someone else to invent it.

The Sunrise Beach mum took it upon herself to create Shareshop, and this new business has earned her a place as a finalist in the 2017 AusMumpreneur Awards.

"Quite simply, it was that I had a need for something that didn't exist,” Kym said.

Shareshop is an online money-free marketplace that connects people and resources so they can live more of the life they love.

It allows people and businesses to use whatever skills, talents, products or services they have to get what they desire, using Shareshop's currency of points instead of money.

With already over 600 members locally and nationwide, Kym said she found and filled a gap in the market that others quickly connected to.

"I had just had my second child and I wanted more luxuries in my life such as massages and babysitting but felt guilty about spending the money on them,” she said.

"I wasn't going to be returning to work as a lawyer in the near future but I wanted a flexible way to use my various skills that meant I could still have those things.

"Swapping seemed too restrictive so other barter-type options didn't suit me.

"That's when I thought that I mustn't be the only one to feel this way, so I decided to create something myself.”

The AusMumpreneur Awards, presented by The AusMumpreneur Network, celebrate and recognise Australian mums achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.

The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

"Being selected as a finalist in these awards means so much to me because creating and running a large business is hard work but being able to continue to do this whilst having three young children is what I am most proud of,” Kym said.

"These awards provide recognition for women out there who are doing amazing things and really making a difference whilst facing those extra daily challenges of being a mum in business.

"It certainly is a juggling act.”

Shareshop has overcome challenges, but has also seen great success.

It was featured on Channel 7's Sunrise, was a finalist in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards and has conducted more than $100,000 of transactions between members to date.

The recent release of their new website has proven to be a winner with lots of new local members signing up to offer a huge variety of products, services and pre-loved items.

Kym gives this advice for others thinking about starting their own enterprise:

"Spend time getting your vision and ultimate goals clear so that when times get tough or you feel challenged, you can always go back to what made you start your business in the first place,” she said.

"Clarity in your vision and confidence in yourself are both fundamental.”

The winners of the 2017 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at a glamorous Awards dinner at Doltone House in Sydney tonight.

Find out more about Shareshop online at shareshop.com.au and read more about the awards at ausmumpreneur.com.