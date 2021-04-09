Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Big Brother
Big Brother
Celebrity

Reality TV star takes on new challenge

9th Apr 2021 12:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville mum who spent time inside the Big Brother house is now spreading her wings on an exciting new project.

Danni Keogh, who was one of the housemates on last year's reboot of the reality show made famous in the 2000s, announced on social media that she has been selected to star in an international travel series.

Ms Keogh said the international travel series would take her away to a "secret" location for "six days of fun and adventure".

 

Danni Keogh as a Big Brother contestant. Picture: Seven Network
Danni Keogh as a Big Brother contestant. Picture: Seven Network

The show, called Adventure All Stars, is broadcast in 25 countries and is produced by international production company Charity TV Global.

Ms Keogh told her followers that filming will run over six days, and she will using her exposure to help raise funds and awareness for a local cause.

"I will be fundraising for a very special Townsville local charitable cause @bekindtownsville," she wrote.

"You can help me by donating and spreading the word. Head to my Instagram to donate."

Originally published as Local reality TV star takes on new challenge

big brother entertainment reality tv television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel New figures raise questions about whether the State Government’s travel voucher scheme really adds up.

        Noosa Council could cop $3m fine for illegal burn pit

        Premium Content Noosa Council could cop $3m fine for illegal burn pit

        Council News An investigation found Noosa council incinerated treated timber

        WATCH: New sinkhole opens up at Inskip Point

        Premium Content WATCH: New sinkhole opens up at Inskip Point

        News Gympie man camping at Inskip captures moment ground disappeared

        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision