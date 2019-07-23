Menu
LOVING LIFE: Residents Trish and Bob Eames are enjoying their time at Noosa Domain Country Club.
News

Local retirement village celebrates 10 years of living

Caitlin Zerafa
by
23rd Jul 2019 9:51 AM

RESIDENTS at Noosa Domain Country Club clinked champagne glasses as they recently celebrated 10 years of retirement living.

The retirement village marked a decade since the first resident moved in on July 1, 2009.

Co-ordinator Carmel Porter said they now had 170 "very young retirees”.

"(What people love) is the fellowship and the fact that we have lots of different events and the things we do,” Ms Porter said.

"We have a very friendly environment.”

Trish Eames and husband Bob moved in eight years ago and said they loved the facility and the friendships they had formed.

"We all get on so well and most of us are similar ages and we are all growing old together, it is so fun,” Ms Eames said.

"We all come from such different backgrounds and I love sitting and listening to one or two people talk about their lives.”

Noosa News

