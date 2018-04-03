Local road log jam 'fix' is on the way

WAY AHEAD: Work is to start at one of Noosa's real bottle neck intersections.

ONE of Noosa's serious traffic frustrations caused by up 17,000 vehicles a day is to eventually be eased via a $3million road fix as the roundabout-loving council adds another to the network.

Noosa Council will begin pre-construction work on the Hilton Tce/Ernest St intersection upgrade with contractors relocating Energex and Telstra infrastructure in readiness.

The new roundabout and Hilton Tce road upgrade are set to begin in the second half of the year.

Council project officer Jaro Bauleka said motorists should expect minor delays from late May onwards.

Mr Bauleka said the new roundabout would significantly better manage traffic and improve at the intersection by making it easier for motorists turning right out of Ernest St.

"A recent transport study ranked the Hilton Terrace/Ernest St intersection highest on the list of council-controlled intersections in need of an upgrade, so this work will vastly improve this junction for motorists,” he said.

"The implementation of this roundabout aligns with the Noosa design principles where the safety of all users has been improved, and retains the village vibe by avoiding the use of traffic signals.”

Council will also provide a new pathway from the pedestrian crossing outside Noosa Lakes Resort to the Wallace Park precinct.

The project will relocate the existing bus stop on Hilton Tce, at the corner of Ernest St, further and provide safety improvements for cyclists through the provision of on road cycle lanes. The two existing bus stops on Ernest St, adjacent to the Goodchap St intersection, will be closed.

Mr Bauleka said the works improved the busy intersection, which saw some 17,000 vehicles movement a day. Contractors will formalise the Earl St car park adjacent Tait-Duke Community Cottage as part of the project.

"Council appreciates residents' and motorists' patience while the preparatory work is underway,” Mr Bauleka said.

"We will keep nearby residents up-to-date with periodic letter box drops.”