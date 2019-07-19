Local star set to grace Noosa alive! stage

THE ANGELIC sounds of Noosa's own Anna Smith will be music to the ears of audiences at this year's Noosa alive! festival.

With one of her fondest childhood memories being eating fish and chips along Noosa River, the now successful mezzo-soprano will perform as part of GANZ A Capella.

"I went to the first spectacular family opening night event on Noosa Main Beach when Noosa Alive began as the Noosa Long Weekend in 2001,” she said.

"There was always great excitement when big acts and performers were in town.”

"Now I am excited to be bringing my a cappella ensemble over from Berlin to sing for a home-town audience of family and friends.”

GANZ A Cappella is a six piece vocal ensemble featuring a line up of three different nationalities: German, Australian and New Zealand.

Known for their unique vocal blend and rich harmonies, GANZ A Cappella have achieved international acclaim for their electrifying interpretation and original arrangements of a diverse range of classical and contemporary musical works.

Noosa alive! festival producer Tim Lyodell with local a capella singer Anna Smith ahead of the upcoming 10-day cultural festival. Contributed

Featuring a fresh take on a pop, rock and classics they interpret music from Mendelssohn to Muse and highlight artists such as Alice Merton, Gotye, Cold Chisel, Crowded House, Adele, Leonard Cohen and Billy Joel.

"I'm thrilled that local audiences will be able to enjoy GANZ A Cappella's passionate, feel-good performances,” she said.

GANZ A Cappella will perform their international Home Is Calling Tour at The J on Thursday, July 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets via the Noosa alive! website.