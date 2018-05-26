Local talent showcased

HIGH school students from across the local area will compete this weekend in the secondary section of the Breakthru School Music and Dance Competition.

Students from Good Shepherd, St Teresa's, Noosa District High and Peregian Beach College have been rehearsing their performances to compete against other Coast schools at Sunshine Plaza tomorrow.

GSLC are entering their senior dance troupe and senior saxophone ensemble group, who have been finalising routines and tuning up their instruments ready for Saturday.

GSLC's senior dance troupe came second at last year's competition and are hoping to do one better this year and go for gold.

GSLC director of music Jim Tomkins said these competitions give students a great opportunity to perform.

"They love it and it's a great part of development and switching on for upcoming events,” Mr Tomkins said.

"One of our students, Sienna Gelavis, has actually choreographed most of the group dance they will perform.”

The five-piece saxophone ensemble, also previous winners, includes students performing in both sections.

St Teresa's also have Year 10 student Ava Foreman performing her dance solo and Year 12 music duo Purely Blue performing This is Gospel, while Noosa District and Peregian Beach College both have a music duo entered.

The primary schools competition kicked off last weekend and four local primary schools, including GSLC, are still awaiting results to see if they advance into the finals.

Students are competing for their share in more than $30,000 in cash and prizes, which most schools invest back into their programs.

The top three acts from each heat, determined by competition judges and a public vote will compete in the grand final on June 9.

Parents, teachers and friends can vote for their favourite act on the Breakthru website.