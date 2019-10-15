Menu
Locals grill Glasgow after TV fail

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Oct 2019 7:00 AM

NOOSA Councillor Jess Glasgow has been slammed on social media after his “in appropriate” behaviour on reality television series The Bachelorette.

Cr Glasgow’s time on TV may have been short lived but it left locals with a sour impression which was shared on social media.

“He needs to stand down,” Donella Taylor said.

“The fact that he kept flogging he was from Noosa Council made it even worse,” Lynne Delany said.

Despite public backlash and a recommendation from Mayor Tony Wellington to resign, Cr Glasgow said he would not be stepping down.

“I’m in my own right to make my decision if I’m resigning or not and I’m not resigning,” Cr Glasgow said.

“I’m still a very capable local councillor and will continue to be a good local councillor as best as I can.”

At Monday’s council meeting Cr Glasgow kept a low profile in the presence of television cameras.

Bachelorette Angie Kent is taking it in her stride.

“I’ve only seen what you guys have seen of the show, so I’m excited to watch what the guys were saying behind my back,” she said, laughing.

Noosa News

