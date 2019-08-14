Locals ready to say here’s cheers to an enviro-friendly pour

Ready to help Noosa events go single-use, plastic-free are Bettercup founders Christie Kamphuis and Sam Stone.

NOOSA’S bid to ban the environmental scourge of single-use plastic from its major events will receive a top-up on Saturday at the Noosa Craft Beer Festival.

For the fifth year running, Noosa Reef Hotel will put on an exciting pour of local, national and international brews, as well as entertainment, food trucks and children’s entertainment.

And while St Patty’s Day is long gone, the ales, lagers and other frothy good stuff will have a smart “green” tinge thanks to a collaboration with plastic-alternative provider Bettercup.

Local Noosa brewers, including Heads of Noosa Brewing Co, will see their labours of love served in Bettercup’s custom bar cups, to eliminate single-use plastic cups that would otherwise be destined for landfill or our oceans.

Bettercup founders Christie Kamphuis and Sam Stone created their tumbler after meeting at a concert in 2007 and deciding there had to be a better way to avoid the plastic waste from an otherwise positive, good time.

With a shared passion they launched Bettercup – a reusable plastic bar cup available for hire or purchase – in 2016 in Melbourne.

The duo has since collaborated with some of Australia’s biggest players in the hope of reducing Australia’s plastic footprint.

Clients to date include the City of Melbourne, Melbourne Fashion Week and the Canberra Comedy Festival. In June, Bettercup supplied 28,000 reusable cups to the Dark MOFO Festival.

“Moving to reusable bar cups is one of the key changes event organisers can make to minimise single-use plastic and limit unnecessary waste and recourses,” Christie said.

“We are so encouraged to see that our cups are being adopted by more and more events every year.”

Bettercup and St George Open Air Cinemas in Sydney diverted 50,000 single-use cups from landfill over 19 nights in their 2019 season.

For more information on Bettercup visit www.bettercup.com.au