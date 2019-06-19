Locals say 'don't blow budget'

CUTTING EDGE: The council survey says "good, can do better”.

Alan Lander

ALMOST 90 per cent of Noosa locals surveyed on local government performance said they wanted to maintain the balance between existing Noosa Council services and operating within its financial means.

Mayor Tony Wellington said this was one of the most telling results from the community satisfaction level resulting from Market Facts' survey of 400 residents in April this year.

Cr Wellington said it showed a large majority of residents (88 per cent, up 2 per cent on the 2017 result) prefers Noosa "operates within our means rather than increase rates to get better services”.

The council scored an overall weighted performance index of 74.59 per cent, up slightly from the 2017 result of 73.20.

Council's executive services director Debra Iezzi said: "We're doing very well when you compare us to the state average, but also other provincial councils”.

She said Gympie council's last rating was 67.3 compared to Noosa.

"There's always room for improvement and the area around our parking and some of our transport and infrastructure, which are some of the areas we are looking at,” MsIezzi said.

She said each of the senior council department directors are taking the survey results back to staff to discuss and look at how to improve performance.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the survey results are important to help shape council's service delivery to residents and singled out two key high-achieving areas.

"Hats off to our library staff and our customer service staff. They're just extraordinary,” he said.

He said services were improving, with three-quarters of residents surveyed rating council's overall performance as good or very good.

The council services with the highest ratings were - libraries (84.9 per cent), waste management (81 per cent), and customer service (81 per cent).

Other high performers were development of tourism, community safety plus the quality and performance of staff.

Areas with the lowest ratings - although the overall satisfaction ratings were still high - included parking facilities (59.6 per cent), economic development (66.6 per cent) and traffic management (68 per cent).

Consulting with the community came in with a 72.2 per cent satisfaction rating.

"This is an area that council needs to focus on, although we did manage a 10 per cent improvement.”