Locals set sail for annual regatta

LAST week, locals set sail for Sailability’s ninth annual regatta event and with near-perfect conditions it’s no wonder there were smiles all around.

Since March, adults living with a disability have had the chance to participate in the sport every week, an opportunity co-ordinator Ken Plunkett said gave them a chance to enjoy time outdoors.

“While being involved in the regatta, the clients with a disability forgot what they can’t do and concentrated on what they can do,” he said.

“Twenty-nine people with a disability competed in races and there were six heats and a final race.”

A few competitive hats were on during the day as the winners emerged.

Sharon Boast from Spiral Inc sailed in first, Sam Smith from Endeavour placed second and Kyle Andrews from Endeavour rounded off the top three.

Mr Plunkett said that during the season, qualified instructors from Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club accompanied the keen sailors in the dinghies and volunteers assisted on the beach.