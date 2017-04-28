Locals warm to club move at Peregian

RESITING: Somewhere south or north of the Peregian surf club could one day be its new home.

FACEBOOK followers of Noosa News are right behind a push to have the Peregian Beach surf clubhouse operated by Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club moved within view of the ocean.

The option was raised by Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher and attracted a wave of reader support with only a few negative responses.

Mr Fisher said last week the present club, is considered by local businesses to be in way and moving this either a little north or south nearer to the water would help guarantee long-term volunteer lifesaving patrols.

Noosa Heads came to the rescue of by taking charge of the Peregian club and are now looking at ways to ensure its ongoing future.

Pauline Olson posted:

"It was successful and busy 20 years ago when the only restaurant in the village was the Chinese restaurant.

"Now the Peregian Beach Hotel and other restaurants are superb, so competition killed the restaurant, which after too many management changes deteriorated.

"At least this idea should be given some thought as Peregian does need to have the supervised beach."

Michiela Stonehouse:

"Moving the surf club with refurbishment will help bring more patrons. A view is no all though. A club needs a good energy (ambiance) and affordable meals.

Mel Grimes:

"I agree it needs a view and that would definitely enhance the atmosphere and patron attendance to what was at the old clubhouse. It would also offer something different to other local eateries .... the old club house and restaurant was awful in many many ways.

Bill Brown:

I don't understand how is there any other option? The place looks and feels terrible when compared to ... well ... pretty much anywhere else let's be honest.

Jenna Degan:

Yes move it because leaving it as is, is not working! It's going too waste. Can help with whale counts etc if it has a view so can be multi use.

Jane Granger:

It would lovely to have an affordable surf club to eat at and to bring in the village feel that Peregian Beach has, somewhere to go fo affordable homely steaks, chips,seafood, etc or just a few drinks, an establishment that we can also take our children and grandchildren to after a day at Peregian Beach! Let's make it a little old school with a lot of character."

Other positive posts included Peter Lane who said it was a "great idea".

Linda Steve McEwan:

All for the move, needs to be done and old club house gone, Noosa council can do it.

Ruth Simpson: I think it's a great idea

Would bring a lot more people to the area

Those against the move included Jim Cairns. He posted:

"Leave it where it is. It shut down because of the lack of patrons. There are ocean views at Coolum and Sunshine if you really need them to survive."

Narin Harrison:

"How about asking the locals? Community consultation perhaps? Noosa's takeover of PBSLSC has ruined SLS for many."