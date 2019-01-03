Location and lifestyle

NESTLED among the treetops without a neighbour in sight, this gorgeously styled, retro beach townhouse in the tightly held Tea Tree Apartments will capture your mind and soul.

Step back in time being surrounded by the coolest décor while your senses become warmed by the western red cedar features throughout the property, inducing a homely and romantic cabin appeal.

Imagine waking to the waves crashing in the distance, knowing you only moments away from one of the best protected beaches and surf breaks in the world ... it's easy, just grab your board and off you go.

This type of enviable lifestyle property in Little Cove does not come up very often and after 22 years of building many happy memories Apartment 4 is finally released to the market.

On the upper level you will find the cosy and comfortable main suite located at the front of the townhouse with the main living area comprising a very funky and functional kitchen overlooking the spacious open plan living with study nook. The large covered terrace with private treed aspect offers the perfect place to entertain and unwind.

The lower level offers a double sized bedroom opening onto to the very private courtyard and lagoon-style pool area.

The bathroom and laundry also conveniently located on this level so you can easily wash off your sandy beach gear and yourself. This property is very versatile with an existing holiday return, also perfect for permanent living or your lock-up and leave as your Noosa escape away from it all.

This location is first class with Hasting Street right on your doorstep and everything you desire at your fingertips. Trendy bars, cafés, boutiques and fine dining restaurants catering to every palette and are all just a short five minutes stroll away. Absolutely no parking hassles, just pure holiday bliss. So what are you waiting for?

4/1 MITTI STREET, NOOSA HEADS

2 Bed

2 Bath

1 Car

Pool

Features: Low fees with an existing holiday income and storage, Little Cove locations a rare commodity being only moments world class protected surf breaks. Delightfully private, fully furnished retro styled beach townhouse hidden among the treetops. Open plan living with tiled flooring, rendered walls and western red cedar features throughout. Only a short five-minute stroll to Hastings Street and surrounded by beautiful national park

Price: $1,400,000

Agent: Sharon McLure at One Agency Noosa

Contact: 0400 084 975

Inspection: By appointment