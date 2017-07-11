22°
News

'Locavores' lap up fresh offerings at Peregian

Peter Gardiner | 11th Jul 2017 8:19 AM
BEST LOCAL: Calla McGhee, 7, and her brother Ezra,10, love the Bee Man's local fresh honey at the Peregian IGA.
BEST LOCAL: Calla McGhee, 7, and her brother Ezra,10, love the Bee Man's local fresh honey at the Peregian IGA. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE food outlet is aiming to turn out street-loads of 'locavores' who give priority to produce that does not travel far from the paddock to the plate.

Having just launched their plastic-free bag push, White's IGA Peregian Beach has followed up with its first monthly Locavore Market and is hoping the Noosa families and foodies will be looking to shop local. Thursday's market showcased a selection of the Sunshine Coast's finest food producers and suppliers and owner Roz White encouraged customers to adopt the White's IGA locavore mantra.

"A 'locavore' is a person who chooses to consume food that is grown, raised, or produced locally and it's what we're all about,” she said.

"The Sunshine Coast has a thriving local food scene and White's IGA stores are proud to be a part of it.

"It makes perfect sense to showcase some of our fantastic local produce and suppliers in a setting that enables our customers to touch, feel and taste what they are buying.”

The market included taste-testing, demonstrations and Q&A time with the producers and stall holders including Soul Satisfaction, Walter's Artisan Bread, Pioneer Coffee and Lion Cheese were among the suppliers for the inaugural monthly event.

"We expect this event to grow and grow as more of our community learns about the fantastic food we have here on the Coast and more of our locals join our 'locavore' movement.”

Peregian IGA manager Leanne Blyde said: "It's only promoting jobs in the area, it's only making everything better for everyone.”

The McGhee family, of Peregian, made a bee-line right to the hive of Pomona honey producer Charlie Hacker as Calla, 7, and her brother Ezra,10, were fascinated by this fresh food buzz. Charlie who is better known as the Bee Man, loves nothing better than to offer up his fresh ideas including lip balm made from Manuka honey.

"IGA like to use the local product and that's the only way you get a pure product unlike a lot of other products,” Charlie said.

Liz, the mum of Calla and Ezra, said: "This is the way of the future.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Call for Noosa to be more arty in public

Call for Noosa to be more arty in public

Encouraging art spaces seen as important for Noosa locals

Mayor gunning his billy cart for Peter

ACTION: Some of the racing at Cooroy with a race-off between Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Peter Wellington the big attraction.

Pollies to race-off

Uproar at latest shark catch off Noosa

CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa some time back.

Shark toll in nets under scrutiny

A push for equality gains council momentum

EQULITY SUPPORT: Noosa Council looks set to formally endorse marriage equality.

Looking to support marriage equality

Local Partners

Winter paradise

Apart from Friday rain, good weather predicted to bolster good school holidaytourism figures

Tackling beach scourge

PICK UT UP: Take 3 Ocean ambassador Tim Silverwood with bags of rubbish collected from the beach.

Chance to help us be plastic free

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Winter bowls carnival's 55th edition gets under way

UNDER WAY: Rob Wastell in action during the opening day's play of the Sunshine Coast Winter Bowls Carnival.

There has already been a host of prelude competitions.

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

WOOMBYE ACREAGE and HOME NOW IT&#39;S TIME TO SELL MAKE ME AN OFFER NOW!!! $549,000

431 Blackall Range Road, West Woombye 4559

House 4 1 4 $549,000

*Stunning views to the Blackall Ranges *Solid home with heaps of character *1.5 acreage of fertile useable land *2 Sheds Contact Raylea Willersdorf 0429 401 555 to...

Deepwater Delight!

306/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama 4575

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 306/11 Nicklin Way, Minyama; this elegant apartment in the sought-after "Deepwater" resort complex perfectly...

Quality, Class, Casual Elegance!

9/21-23 Mahia Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 9/21-23 Mahia Terrace, Kings Beach. A glorious Kings Beach lifestyle awaits the buyer of this stunning "Mahia Rise"...

Effortless Family-Friendly Living!

8 Birrobeen Street, Little Mountain 4551

House 4 2 2 Under Contract

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 8 Birrobeen Street, Little Mountain. Live the easy life in this stylish family home located in a whisper-quiet...

Contract Crashed - Urgent Sale Required!

16 Elizabeth Way, Nambour 4560

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 16 Elizabeth Way, Nambour. Nestled in a quiet, leafy street close to Nambour Hospital, this tastefully renovated...

SOLD by Shane Balmer

5/14-18 Anzac Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 Sold for...

Maroochydore is fast becoming the place to be, with Ocean Street's restaurants, bars, Sunshine Plaza's fantastic shopping and with the new Maroochydore City Centre...

Quality space and quality lifestyle

1 Meridien Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Set on one of the larger blocks (314m2) the estate has to offer, the home occupies most of the site and offers the new owner a quality home in the heart of the...

Investors Take Note! Rental Potential Of $440-$450 Per Week

601/98 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 Under Contract

Amber Werchon property presents to the market 601/98 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland. This sixth floor apartment, an end unit enhancing privacy, in the...

Magical Bali Paradise Hidden In Our Hinterland

82 Upper Rambert Road, Eudlo 4554

House 4 3 8 $899,000 Plus...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 82 Upper Rambert Road, Eudlo. Situated in Eudlo with magnificent views this property is amazing to experience. As...

Exceptional - Privacy, Position, Presentation, Views!

4 Village Place, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Forthcoming...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, 4 Village Place, Buderim; a stunning architect designed home in a whisper-quiet enclave on top of Buderim just...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!