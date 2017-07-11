'Locavores' lap up fresh offerings at Peregian

BEST LOCAL: Calla McGhee, 7, and her brother Ezra,10, love the Bee Man's local fresh honey at the Peregian IGA.

ONE food outlet is aiming to turn out street-loads of 'locavores' who give priority to produce that does not travel far from the paddock to the plate.

Having just launched their plastic-free bag push, White's IGA Peregian Beach has followed up with its first monthly Locavore Market and is hoping the Noosa families and foodies will be looking to shop local. Thursday's market showcased a selection of the Sunshine Coast's finest food producers and suppliers and owner Roz White encouraged customers to adopt the White's IGA locavore mantra.

"A 'locavore' is a person who chooses to consume food that is grown, raised, or produced locally and it's what we're all about,” she said.

"The Sunshine Coast has a thriving local food scene and White's IGA stores are proud to be a part of it.

"It makes perfect sense to showcase some of our fantastic local produce and suppliers in a setting that enables our customers to touch, feel and taste what they are buying.”

The market included taste-testing, demonstrations and Q&A time with the producers and stall holders including Soul Satisfaction, Walter's Artisan Bread, Pioneer Coffee and Lion Cheese were among the suppliers for the inaugural monthly event.

"We expect this event to grow and grow as more of our community learns about the fantastic food we have here on the Coast and more of our locals join our 'locavore' movement.”

Peregian IGA manager Leanne Blyde said: "It's only promoting jobs in the area, it's only making everything better for everyone.”

The McGhee family, of Peregian, made a bee-line right to the hive of Pomona honey producer Charlie Hacker as Calla, 7, and her brother Ezra,10, were fascinated by this fresh food buzz. Charlie who is better known as the Bee Man, loves nothing better than to offer up his fresh ideas including lip balm made from Manuka honey.

"IGA like to use the local product and that's the only way you get a pure product unlike a lot of other products,” Charlie said.

Liz, the mum of Calla and Ezra, said: "This is the way of the future.”