Lockdown lifestyle isn’t a flash in the pan

Australians are putting more effort into cooking than their appearance, with an enthusiasm for domestic life an enduring effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over a year since the nationwide lockdown, supermarkets continue to experience a surge in demand for cookware and baking ingredients, while sales of beauty products has dipped 10 per cent over the past 12 months.

Lockdown has seen home cooks wear out their pots and pans at record rates, with Coles reporting a 35 per cent rise in cookware sales.

Since COVID, shoppers have been buying more than twice as many homewares items, and are buying 30 per cent more baking mixes, herbs and spices, flour, cleaning goods and dishwashing products.

The supermarket giant is helping households update their hardworking cookware, with a new promotion enabling customers to earn credits towards free stainless steel MasterChef pots and pans.

Chef Luke Mangan said it's an ideal time to take stock of kitchen tools after these months of heavy use. "When they start to appear scratched, discoloured or damaged, be sure to replace them," he said.

The Ubi family is among those embracing domestic life as a result the pandemic. "I learnt new recipes by heart during lockdown, and I'm still cooking a lot more," said Tanja Ubi. "We've learnt to love being at home and make a conscious effort to have a weekend at home every now and then. I've saved a lot of money on makeup and clothes."

