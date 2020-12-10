Log on, all ye faithful – Christmas carols move online

It is the season to celebrate - just make sure you've got a good connection.

Hinterland Christmas celebrations will be held online this year with businesses across the region hosting viewing parties.

Glasshouse Country Chamber of Commerce president Jenny Broderick said carols would be livestreamed for the first time due to coronavirus restrictions.

"We've had to think outside the square this year because of COVID-19, that's forced us to adapt," Ms Broderick said.

"We're having all of our favourite carols song by our local artists and we'll be livestreaming that into our cafes and restaurants.

"We've got restaurants in Beerburrum, Glasshouse, a few in Beerwah, Mooloolah Valley and Landsborough, who will be putting on food while they have the carols on the screen."

Ms Broderick said it had taken a little while for people to get used to the new format.

"It is very different," she said.

"Anything with an internet connected device that will run YouTube will allow you to see the livestream.

"The whole idea is community connectedness, there'll be things on the screen that people can connect and relate to.

"While we can't have the big carols that we would normally have we're getting the community involved in this way."

Ms Broderick said it was also a chance for the community to help out small businesses.

"You don't have to eat in the restaurants or cafes, you could just pick up takeaway and go home and tune in with your family," Ms Broderick said.

"I think everyone looks like they're looking forward to it.

"I think it's the fact that we're even doing something is great."

To tune in head to the Glasshouse Country facebook page.