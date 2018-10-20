Menu
Nurse unit manager of the neonatal ward for Logan Bayside Katherine Lawlor, right, with the TLC team that will take part in Walk for Prems.
Health

Nurses walk for little ones

by Danielle Buckley
20th Oct 2018 4:36 AM

IT IS meant to be one of the happiest days of a parent's life, but for many the birth of a premature baby can be nothing short of traumatic.

During her time working in Logan's neonatal ward, Katherine Lawlor has seen hundreds of premature babies, and the impact these births can have on parents.

Ms Lawlor said the unexpected early arrival of these vulnerable babies causes not only health complications for the infant, but stress for the entire family.

"For many it will be the first and biggest stressful event in their lives to date," the nurse unit manager for Logan Bayside said.

"Everyone has expectations of what it will be like to give birth but when the baby is premature you have an immediate grief situation," she said.

"And there is separation because sometimes the mothers can go home before the babies."

To help raise funds for families with premature babies, the 46-year-old will join a team of 14 to take part in the Walk for Prems in Brisbane on October 28.

Organised by Life's Little Treasures Foundation the walk will also raise awareness for the 9.3 per cent of births in Queensland that are premature.

Ms Lawlor said her team TLC wanted to get behind the walk because of the work the organisation does for families in her ward.

Prematurity is the number one single cause of death in children.

