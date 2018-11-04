Dad allegedly stabbed after giving neighbour a lift

Detectives work to piece together the final moments of Mr Watene's life in Loganlea this morning. Picture: 9 News

A 33-YEAR-OLD Brisbane father has died after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by a neighbour he'd given a lift to after a house party on Saturday.

Police will allege that Rob Watene, a father-of-three originally from New Zealand, and his partner had decided to leave a party they were attending at Slacks Creek, in Brisbane's south, after a fight broke out.

Eager to avoid the altercation, Mr Watene had ordered an Uber to take the couple home the 10 minute drive home to Loganlea, when he spotted a 27-year-old man who lived in the same duplex as them.

He offered the man a lift back with them, which he accepted.

According to police, a fight broke out in the Uber about the incident at the Slacks Creek party before the 27-year-old stabbed Mr Watene in the neck.

Paramedics and police were called to the couple's home on University Drive in Loganlea about 1.30am where they were confronted with the results of a vicious attack.

Despite their best efforts to revive him, Mr Watene had suffered deep stab wounds to his neck and was declared dead at the scene about 1.45am.

Police arrested the 27-year-old, who is understood to have alleged attacker and charged him with one count of murder.

He was also charged with two counts of serious assault police for allegedly spitting in the faces of two female officers.

The 27-year-old man will front a Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A crime scene was established at University Drive at the weekend. Picture: 9 News

Detective Acting Inspector Ken Murray said emergency services responded to the calls "in a matter of minutes", but it wasn't enough to save the young father.

"Unfortunately, by the time we got there, that person was deceased," he said.

According to Acting Det Insp Murray, Mr Watene's family has been devastated by the sudden loss of their loved one.

"Obviously the loss of a family member is sad, very sad," he said.

Police have asked witnesses with information to come forward and help with jthe investigation.