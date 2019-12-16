Long delays after two-car smash on major road

FILE PHOTO: One person was initially trapped after a two-vehicle crash at Doonan.

TRAFFIC is delayed and two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd at Doonan this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 8am and assessed two patients at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a man in 30s was out of the car when crews arrived, but a second patient was trapped by the legs.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free him.

Traffic is reduced in all directions and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.