Long lunch raises big bucks for charity

Star power in Noosa as Noosa Eat & Drink Long Lunch MC Karl Stefanovic and hos Today show co-host Sylvia Jeffreys, who is Youngcare national ambassador have some fun.

Stefanovic star power resulted in thousands of dollars raised for support provider Youngcare.

Brothers Karl and Peter, along with his heavily pregnant wife Sylvia Jeffreys, helped inspire an unexpected "$70,000 plus" bonus to Youngcare at an uplifting Noosa Eat & Drink Long Lunch.

MC Karl, who owns a $3.6 million Sunshine Beach pad, and passionate Youngcare national ambassador Sylvia kept the lively crowd in the Noosa Woods giant pavilion buzzing.

The Stefanovics now call Noosa "home"

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart and Karl Stefanovic engage in a bit of stage banter for Youngcare.

The enthusiastic gathering included Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart who is a Youngcare board director.

Mayor Stewart was so blown away by how Noosa embraced this event, she and Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson have locked in the long lunch as an annual fundraising highlight on the local social calendar.

"Carl was just a brilliant MC, he's been a huge supporter of Youngcare for may years," Cr Stewart said.

"Sylvia is heavily pregnant and Peter was here and they brought their whole family up, both of the them brought their whole families up to support Tourism Noosa and Youngcare and we're so grateful.

Going for a song and to raise money at the Noosa Eat & Drink Long Lunch is master entertainer Pete Murray.

"They're really shining a light on such an important cause and shining a light on our community," she said.

The Mayor told the sold out gathering, including local celebrity chef Matt Golinski, the measure of a community is how it treats its most vulnerable.

Not to be outdone, singer Pete Murray stole the show by making a surprise appearance.

His busking prowess earned around $4000 after singing three songs for the highest bidder.

He later let go his guitar for a cool $12,000 donation to the cause.

The owners of Makepeace Island luxury island stay donated a day and night getaway complete with a chopper ride.

Mayor Clare Stewart, Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson and Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton are blown away by the response to the Youngcare fundraiser.

Ms Anderson said the event has reinvigorated Noosa's "wow" factor while helping such an important cause.

"We have a great partnership with Youngcare, Karl Stefanovic just jumped straight in and lifted the roof, right from the start," she said.

"His energy and contribution just really helped kickstart what was an amazing day," Ms Anderson said.

Noosa holiday regular and bass player for legendary rockers Powderfinger John Collins also made an appearance during the fundraising auction.

The Brisbane-based owner of The Triffid night spot said he has been a passionate Youngcare supporter ever since Powderfinger lead singer Bernard Fanning teamed up with its founder David Conry.

Youngcare CEO and old schoolboy rugby mate of Pete Murray, Anthony Ryan described the generosity of the Long Lunch as "a little bit humbling".

"We didn't even see this as a fundraiser, we just wanted to make the announcement that we will be moving into the Noosa region," Mr Ryan said.

He hopes the first step to having a Noosa base would see the Noosa Council approval of the disability care centre for young people on Noosa Hill's Viewland Dr.

"Even if that falls through, this is an area where young people with high care needs who are living in institutional care should be able to live," he said.

Enjoying their Long Lunch are Caitlin Carlton-Smith of JW Bell, Anthony Ryan CEO of Youngcare, Kirsten Austin of Youngcare, Anna Kerwick from Merlo and Jack Lorimer of Youngcare.

"So we're looking at as many opportunities as we can up here.

"We've decided also here in Noosa, where don't know where as yet, we're going to build Queensland's first ever holiday home that will assist young people with high care needs," Mr Ryan said.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart with Powederfinger bass player John Collins at the Long Lunch.

"A lot of the families who are impacted by disability never thought they could go for a holiday because their needs are so great.

"We're going to build a house that has the ability to have 24-hour care and also automation that allows them to have access to, even in the most complex cases, 24-hour ventilator," he said.

Mr Ryan believed the day had raised at least $70,000 to $80,000.