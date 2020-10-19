Menu
Zachary Stephen Lindsay James will be without his licence for just six and a half years after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Social Media
News

LONG ROAD: Young man loses licence for 6 years

Geordi Offord
19th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A YOUNG man will be nearly 30 years old by the time he's allowed to drive again after receiving a lengthy disqualification in court.

Zachary Stephen Lindsay James, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 14 offences including evasion and driving while disqualified by court.

On June 20 police saw a motorbike being ridden at 11.35pm.

The activated their lights and sirens to stop the bike from turning into a field but had to abandon their pursuit when they realised it wasn't going to stop.

Officers pursued on foot before catching up with James at the end of the field.

James tried to continue to evade police by trying to kickstart the bike after it had stalled.

He was found to have a disqualified licence and the bike was unregistered and uninsured.

When police asked him why he didn't stop he told them he "didn't want to get in trouble".

On September 15 police searched the home James was living in.

The court heard James was not named on the warrant but he did admit to owning a small amount of marijuana and a star knife.

The court heard there were also earlier incidents where James had been intercepted while his licence had been disqualified.

He was also caught driving with drugs in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court James had minimal history to place before the court.

He said while James was not subject to the search warrant, he did make admissions about owning some of the items to police.

James' lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client understood he would be without his licence for some time.

Ms Olafsson said her client suffered from depression and anxiety and was self medicating.

She said he was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account James' plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said the evasion offence was the most serious.

He told James that he would not be allowed to "drive for the foreseeable future" and warned there would be serious consequences if he was caught driving while disqualified.

James was ordered to complete 18 months of probation and received a $6700 fine for the evasion offence.

He was disqualified from driving for six years and six months.

A conviction was not recorded.

