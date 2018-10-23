Long-running Peregian legal stoush is now settled

The old Peregian Caravan Park before the new redeveliopments.

The old Peregian Caravan Park before the new redeveliopments. Contributed

PEREGIAN Beach is to gain a new motel complex after Noosa Council decided to settle a planning appeal with the Scanlon Group.

Last Thursday, Mayor Tony Wellington successfully moved to cut a cost-saving deal after Scanlon agreed to remove the permanent residency component of the application for the site beside the IGA-based Peregian Village Market on David Low Way.

The mayor described agreement for 32 motel units and 20 visitor units as "a significant win for the community” consistent with the intent of the Noosa Plan to provide more visitor accommodation. A limit of 90-day limit will be imposed on stays there.

He said there were also better setbacks and landscaping and he believed the changes were welcomed by the Peregian Beach Community Association.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to resolve this long-standing appeal.”

He said the council will have to impose development conditions at a later date, but the settllement will spare ratepayers ongoing legal costs.

This will complete more than a decade of work for the Scanlon group to achieve a successful outcome for the former caravan park site.

"Our organisation was approached by Scanlon Group some time ago, to discuss what compromises could be put in place to ensure the development was a good result for the community,” Peregian Family & Friends Association spokesman Kane Livingstone said.

"Through the recent surf club survey and individually we heard from many residents, concerned about the long drawn out process and large amounts of money spent by Noosa Council on legal costs,” Mr Livingstone said.

"Some of the issues our members had with the application, which included parking, traffic and maintaining the village 'vibe'. We suggested some alternative options to improve its likelihood of acceptance and positive impact on Peregian Beach," he said.

Peregian Beach Community Association president Barry Cotterell said visitor accommodation on the site has always been the intention of the Town Plan, regardless of the attempts by the Scanlon Group to convert much of it to townhouse-style development.

"Since the original approval by the Sunshine Coast Council, Mr Cotterell said the community has battled for an outcome that benefits all businesses and residents, rather than just the developer,” he said.

"We thank Noosa Council for leading this marathon effort to protect our Town Plan, and we thank those fantastic members of our local community who contributed from their own pockets to mount this case," Mr Cotterell said.

Scanlon managing director Tony Scanlon said he was delighted an outcome was finally agreed that benefited the community.

"It's been a long journey but our vision for the centre of Peregian Beach has always been to provide the community with opportunities to prosper economically, whilst giving holiday makers a chance to appreciate the beautiful seaside village we have,” Mr Scanlon said.

"We're really happy with the result and look forward to delivering another fantastic development for the place we love so much.”