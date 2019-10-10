Long standing presenters celebrate 25 years on air

NOOSA FM celebrated their longest-serving volunteer presenters on Thursday as part of their 25th anniversary festivities.

Founding and long-time members were thanked for their hard work and dedication to provide an on-air service to the community for more than two decades.

Al Hensley and Mel Concepcion are two of the originals and have devoted countless hours to all aspects of the station.

Ms Concepcion started by fundraising for Noosa FM during its inception.

“I helped with fundraising in the beginning and eventually joined,” she said.

“I love music. It’s great because you establish your name and a lot of people expect you to be there (on air) at that time every week.”

CELEBRATION: Noosa FM's Geoff Colwell, Doug Gorman, Kris Waldron, Al Hensley, Wayne Carlson, Mel Concepcion, Sibylee Reisch and Kenny G Griffith.

Over the past 25 years, Ms Concepcion has presented a variety of shows and remembered in the early days having an old cassette player compared to the technology the station uses today.

Mr Hensley said he has seen a great change in Noosa community, both for better and for worse, over the 24 years he has been presenting.

He also recalled how the station fulfilled a purpose in his life.

“It’s opened a lot of doors. I was going through a period back then when I wasn’t doing much then I joined the station and I got a life,” he said.

“I feel part of the fabric of Noosa.”

Noosa FM’s Sibylle Reisch said she was grateful for the hard work of their longstanding volunteers.

Noosa FM would like to congratulated the following recipients:

Life Member

Vicky Riley — Vicky has performed a multitude of roles including music librarian, programming co-ordinator, system maintenance, training and presenter support. Vicky has also created and runs a wonderful overnight program called The Wave.

Gisa Weatherill — Gisa has worked tirelessly for almost 20 years at Noosa FM in a variety of roles including program creation and reception work. For the last twelve months she has also taken on the role of treasurer worked hard to master MYOB.

20 Year Award Recipients

Al Hensley

Mel Concepcion

Doug Gorman

Wayne Carlson

Kris Waldron

Geoff Colwell

Retiring Volunteer

Gayle Nicholson deserves a special mention for more than 14 years of dedicated service to the station. Gayle created a wonderful jazz program and was a popular presenter and mentor to others. She will be sorely missed by many.