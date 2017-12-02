Long-time locals Halse Lodge and Eumundi Lager united

Staff and guests enjoyed the new beer available on tap.

EUMUNDI Lager has a second home - Noosa Heads backpackers Halse Lodge.

The two long-time locals have united to offer diners and guests a taste of the beer from around here that's now available on tap.

Halse Lodge hosted a special Eumundi Lager launch on November 17, inviting the community to try the newly reinvented drink, brewed at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi.

Drew Pearson from Halse Lodge said the evening was a success, with dozens of people tasting the new product.

"It was excellent, we had a lot of local people there, a lot of tourists staying on Hastings St came along, and a lot of backpackers staying with us came down to try it as well," Mr Pearson said.

"One of the brewers was there from Eumundi Lager, explaining how it was made, the flavours and the process.

"It was a really great night."

Mr Pearson said it seemed natural to pair a beer and building that are both part of Noosa's history.

"We're a historic building, the Eumundi Lager is a historic beer, so we thought it would just be a good fit," Mr Pearson said.

"It's got a good flavour, you can tell it's a quality product. As long as people keep buying it, we'd love to keep it on tap."