Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Long-time servo to shut leaving staff jobless

Caitlin Zerafa
17th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Noosa’s oldest service stations will close it’s doors next week, leaving long time workers without a job.

Liberty Noosaville on Gympie Tce will close on Thursday, April 23.

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

A staff member who has worked at the service station for 10 years said it was upsetting in these tough times.

“I’ve been here for 10 years,” he said.

“They (the owners) have not told us much, we’ve just been told the 23rd will be our last day.”

“What happens after that who knows.”

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel at on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel at on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

The worker said he understood the petrol station has been sold, with the new owners likely to demolish the site.

business closure gympie tce noosa petrol station noosaville
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa deputy wins full support from new Mayor

        premium_icon Noosa deputy wins full support from new Mayor

        News New Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart's first order of business this week was to elect her deputy, winning unanimous support from councillors.

        Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        premium_icon Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        News Skaters have been stopped in their tracks after sand was dumped at a Sunshine Coast...

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases

        Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

        premium_icon Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

        News Noosa Longboards has always been known for world-class surf craftsmanship with...