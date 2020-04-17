Long-time servo to shut leaving staff jobless

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

ONE of Noosa’s oldest service stations will close it’s doors next week, leaving long time workers without a job.

Liberty Noosaville on Gympie Tce will close on Thursday, April 23.

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

A staff member who has worked at the service station for 10 years said it was upsetting in these tough times.

“I’ve been here for 10 years,” he said.

“They (the owners) have not told us much, we’ve just been told the 23rd will be our last day.”

“What happens after that who knows.”

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel at on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

The worker said he understood the petrol station has been sold, with the new owners likely to demolish the site.