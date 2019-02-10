Longboarders can take on world's best in Noosa

CONTENDER: World champion Soleil Errico will be starting her 2019 world title bid at the Noosa Longboard Open next month.

FOR THE first time in almost a decade, the World Surf League will return to Noosa next month when the longboard world championship race begins at First Point.

Way back in 2011, Noosa local Josh Constable claimed the men's title in the ASP 1-star Golden Breed Open and fellow Australian Chelsea Williams won the ladies' crown.

Both subsequently won world titles, and this year they will gain the chance to reclaim their Noosa victories in stage one of the four-stage WSL World Championship race.

With a field of more than 60 surfers in both the men's and women's events, it will be no easy task, and the doors are now open for any would-be challengers to enter.

Not requiring qualification, anyone can compete in the WSL Noosa Longboard Open, but it would be only the foolhardy who enter lightly with delusions of an easy victory.

Requiring only a registration plus an entry fee, committed longboarders from around the world are now invited to submit their applications to enter the fray against the world's finest.

The rewards, however, are exceptional, with a $30,000 prize purse up for grabs across each division, each winner receiving an appetising $5000, and the remaining purse spread incrementally throughout the top 17 surfers.

Defending men's champion Steven Sawyer, of South Africa, is a stranger to Noosa, but women's world champ Soleil Errico is a regular visitor to the event and will doubtlessly be beginning her 2019 title defence on Noosa's shores.

While entries can now be lodged with the WSL, there is still hope for four lucky wildcards.

The men's and women's open divisions are offering two lucky berths each into the world championship event for the top pair of finishers not already qualified for the WSL.

The opportunity could offer the fortunate recipients a tantalising taste of the big leagues, with a free pass to compete against some of the very best longboard surfers in the world.

Entry to the WSL Noosa Longboard Open is $200 (US) with a requisite $125 (US) registration fee.

Enter at www.worldsurf league.com/pages/member- management.