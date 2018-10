Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IF you think you're pretty handy with a HB, or great with graphite - have a look at these.

These are the 55 finalists in the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Awards, or JADA for short.

From the 437 entries across the country, these are the best of the best, all competing for the $30,000 main prize, making it the richest prize in the country.

