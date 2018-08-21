Look out for snakes

CAREFUL: Snake season is nearly here and Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley says to be aware and to never approach a snake.

WARM weather and longer days mean spring is in the air, but that also means snake season is upon us.

Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley said the next three months are usually the busiest averaging anywhere from 6-10 calls per day.

"Right now we are getting warm days and snakes are starting to come out,” Mr Huntley said.

"It also marks the beginning of breeding season and snakes go absolutely crazy.”

He said snakes can become more aggressive, especially males who try to fight each other.

"If you're scared, get on the phone and give me a call. Don't try and deal with it yourself.”

He said residents should be aware of snakes and if they see one, not to approach it and to keep children and pets away.

"Seventy per cent of the calls I get are when snakes are inside the house,” he said.

"The best way to stop that is to keep windows, doors and screens closed.

"If you find a snake, keep a safe distance away and if it is safe to do so, cordon off the area and keep an eye on it.”

Some of the most common snakes Luke deals with around Noosa are carpet pythons, red belly black snakes, keelbacks and yellow face whip snakes.

Tree snakes and eastern brown snakes also make regular appearances.

"It's also important that if you get bitten by any snake you call 000,” he said.

"Even if it's not venomous it's better to be safe than sorry.”

Save Luke's number, 0499920290 in your phone.

"I want to be that person you can call 24/7.”