There are roadworks next week in the pipeline for Noosa.
Look out there are roadworks ahead

Peter Gardiner
15th Aug 2020 6:31 AM
Here is the heads up on council roadworks next week to help you avoid delays if you can take another route.

NOOSA COUNCIL

Mary River Rd, Cooroy:

Monday, August 17 to Wednesday, August 26

Resurfacing works taking place between the Lower Mill Rd intersection and the Bruce Highway overpass bridge.

The road will stay open while work is under way and contractors will be working hard to keep traffic moving. But if you can avoid the area between 6.30am and 6.30pm, best to do so. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes at times.

Pine St, Cooroy:

Wednesday, August 19 to Saturday, August 22

Road resurfacing works under way between the Mary River Rd and Garnet St intersections.

No road closures, but there may be delays of up to 10 minutes at times while work is occurring, between 6.30am and 6.30pm.

Please avoid parking along Pine Street during the road works.

Maple St, Cooroy:

Thursday, August 27 to Friday, August 28

Contractors will be resurfacing the section between Overlander Ave and the Bruce Highway overpass bridge.

The road will be open and contractors will endeavour to keep traffic flowing, but there may be delays of up to 10 minutes, so please allow extra time.

Please avoid parking along Maple Street during the roadworks.

capital works project noosa council 2020 noosa roads
