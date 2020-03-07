Look what’s going to help Noosa’s chronic aged care shortage

Arcare's aged care facility in Noosaville that will provide 90 beds is starting to rise from the ground and provide plenty of jobs.

Arcare's aged care facility in Noosaville that will provide 90 beds is starting to rise from the ground and provide plenty of jobs.

A SMALL army of workers is on site in Goodchap St, bringing the 90-bed Arcare aged care facility out of the ground.

When completed opposite the Noosa Hospital this community asset will help fill an estimated 250-bed shortfall facing Noosa by 2026.

Arcarein its 2018 development submission to Noosa Council said there were about 556 aged care beds currently in the Noosa area with a further three facilities approved.

If built these would provide a further 298 beds.

Arcare said the council’s future planning indicated Noosa was ageing at a faster rate than the rest of Queensland, with even the “youngest” suburb having a median age of 42.3 years.

Arcare said by 2036, almost a third of the shire’s population would fall into the 65 years-plus age group.

The site comprises 6742 sqm with 52 car spaces, square and presently contains nine detached houses and two vacant allotments.

“There are a very few number of sites both suitable, and available, for retirement villages and aged care facilities across Noosa,” Arcare’s submission said.

“It is important to note that the proposed Arcare facility has already been allocated 90 bed licences from the Federal Government.”

Arcare said the project was expected to create 158 full-time equivalent jobs during the construction phase and a further 178 full-time equivalent jobs during the ongoing operations phase”.